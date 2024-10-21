Advertisement

Patrick J Ferriter

Oct 21, 2024
Patrick J Ferriter, Ballinacourty, Annascaul, Co Kerry

Remains will repose at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Friday for family and immediate friends.

followed by private cremation.

Rest in Peace

