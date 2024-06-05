Patrick J Carmody of Greenvalley Caravan Park, Sandhill, Rd., Ballybunion passed away peacefully at UHK. Predeceased by his wife Anna. Deeply loved and sadly missed by his son, Pat, step-daughter, Anna-Maria (Mulvihill), extended family, relatives and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Thursday, June 6th, from 6.00 - 8.00pm. Requiem mass will take place in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion on Friday, June 7th, at 11.00am followed by burial immediately afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery (live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion)
