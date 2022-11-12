Patrick Gerard Cronin, Shronedraugh, Headford, Killarney.
On 13th November 2022 at University Hospital Cork. Deeply regretted by his brother Eddie and sister-in-law Kathleen, relatives and friends. May he Rest In Peace.
Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Barraduff this Monday evening 14th November from 6.30pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday 15th November at 10.30am for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.
Requiem mass will be live streamed on Glenflesk Parish Facebook Page https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/glenflesk/
