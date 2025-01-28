Patrick G. (Paddy) Reid

“A TRUE GENTLEMAN”
Reposing at his home in Ballybunion on Wednesday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm.
Requiem Mass at St John’s Church, Ballybunion, at 12 noon on Thursday, 30th January.
Private cremation will take place on Friday.
Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here.
Advertisement
No flowers please - Donations if desired to Kerry Hospice.
Recommended
Just one post office in Kerry still closed due to power outageJan 28, 2025 17:07
Mark Allen through at German MastersJan 28, 2025 17:14
Kerry TD takes High Court actions against super-junior ministers at CabinetJan 28, 2025 16:55
Calls for speeding to be addressed on Tralee road described as accident waiting to happenJan 28, 2025 16:56
Report finds disability rights not integrated in local authorities’ planningJan 28, 2025 13:16