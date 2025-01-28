Advertisement

Patrick G. (Paddy) Reid

Patrick G. (Paddy) Reid ,Ballybunion, and late of Dundalk, Co. Louth and formerly Bank of Ireland, passed away after a short illness in the excellent care of the staff at Lystoll Lodge, Listowel.
Beloved husband of Martina and much loved Dad to David. Deeply missed by his daughter in law Mary, granddaughters Jenni and Cathy, and Cathy’s husband Leon. Also remembered by his brothers James and Vincent, sister Chris, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and predeceased by his siblings Frank, Ethel, Sheila and Brendan.

“A TRUE GENTLEMAN”

Reposing at his home in Ballybunion on Wednesday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm.

Requiem Mass at St John’s Church, Ballybunion, at 12 noon on Thursday, 30th January.

Private cremation will take place on Friday.

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here.

No flowers please - Donations if desired to Kerry Hospice.

