Patrick (Francie) O' Donnell, late of Knockmoyle and O'Rahilly's Villas, Tralee, passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Palliative Care Unit of UHK, surrounded by his loving daughters on the 30th January 2025.

Predeceased by his adored wife Kathleen, his parents John and Mary, brother Moss and sisters Catherine, Ester and Helen. Sadly missed by his daughters Mary and Teresa and son-in-law John, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in the Rose Chapel Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee, Sunday 2nd February from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Funeral cortége arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee, Monday 3rd February at 9.30am where the Requiem Mass for Patrick (Francie) O’ Donnell which will be celebrated at 10.00am.

Burial immediately afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Requiem Mass live streamed on (www.stjohns.ie)

Enquiries to John O’ Rahilly, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee, 0876865632 or 0667121119.

Patrick’s family would like to thank the staff of UHK especially the A&E dept, the Muckross Ward and the Palliative care team for the care for their kindness and compassion shown over the past three weeks.