Patrick Dwyer, Lyreboy, Kilgobnet, Beaufort.
Patrick passed away peacefully on Aug. 13th 2023 at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his niece Helen & Paul, cousins, neighbours & friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís
Reposing Wednesday evening (Aug. 16th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4pm - 5.30pm followed by removal to St. James' Church, Killorglin arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass Thursday (Aug. 17th) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit and The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland.
Patrick's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
