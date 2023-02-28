Patrick Culloty, Woodlawn, Killarney and formerly Annaghmore, Headford, Killarney, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home Barraduff on Wednesday from 5 to 7pm.
Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff on Thursday morning at 10.30 for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Gneeveguilla Cemetery.
Donations to HDU Ward, Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee. Family flowers only please.
Rest In Peace
