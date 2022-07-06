Patrick Cotter

Patrick passed away peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick on Friday 8th July 2022.

Predeceased by his sisters Margaret & Sr. Benedict.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Kathleen, son Pádraig, daughters Aileen & Síle, brother Frank, sister Theresa, sons-in-law Adrian & Brian, grandchildren Conor & Oisín, sisters-in-law Hanna & Breda, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Monday (11th July) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea (12th July). Burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

House Strictly Private

Covid 19 protective measures must be adhered to at all times.

Please wear a face mask and refrain from handshaking at the funeral home and in the church.

The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Family Flowers Only Please

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis’