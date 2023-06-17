Advertisement

Patrick 'Corny' Riordan of Tullig Beg, Killorglin, passed away, at Kerry University Hospital, on June 16th 2023. Predeceased by his parents John and Hannah Riordan. Missed by his sister Bridie and brother Johnjoe, nephews John, Paul and Joseph and his grandnieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace