Patrick 'Corny' Riordan of Tullig Beg, Killorglin, passed away, at Kerry University Hospital, on June 16th 2023. Predeceased by his parents John and Hannah Riordan. Missed by his sister Bridie and brother Johnjoe, nephews John, Paul and Joseph and his grandnieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May He Rest In Peace
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93 PK66) on Mon. 19th June 2023, from 5.00pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to St James' Church, Killorglin, arriving at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 20th June, at 10.30am followed by burial in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
