Patrick [Cha] Roche, formerly of Woodview Park, Tralee and Killarney.

Pre-deceased by his loving mother Mary, uncles Michael, Patrick, Mickey and his grandparents.

Cherished father of Alannah, beloved son of Maurice and dear brother of Maurice, Jeffrey, Mary and Megan.

Sadly missed by his loving family – his daughter, father, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, grand-niece Arabella, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Patrick Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.00PM to 6.30PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.40AM for Requiem Mass at 10.00AM followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Patrick’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stjohns.ie

House Private Please

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.