Patrick Brendan O Sullivan

The death has taken place of Brendan O ' Sullivan of Leansaghane, Ballybunion and formerly Kilcolman, Asdee.

Brendan passed peacefully on January 27th surrounded by his loving family. Brendan is predeceased by his late father John, mother Mary, granddaughter, Arlene, brothers John Joe and Martin. Beloved husband of Kathleen, adored father to John, Mary, Kathleen Anne, Denis and Patrick. Sadly missed by his brothers Tom and Michael, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends and neighbours. May his gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Tuesday January 30th from 5.00 - 7.00pm. Brendan`s funeral cortege will leave his home on Wednesday morning, January 31st for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St John`s Church, Ballybunion.

Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery.

For those unable to attend, the Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion