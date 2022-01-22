Patrick Blount Feale Drive Listowel and formerly Drumree Co. Meath

Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church Listowel on Tuesday morning att 11.15am where the Requiem Mass for Patrick will be celebrated at 11.30am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com) followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery Listowel.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit UHK or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home Greenville Listowel.

House strictly private please

Beloved husband of Kay and dearest brother of Ann. Sadly missed by his loving family, nephews Andrew, Ogie, Andrew, Mark and Stuart, nieces Cecelia, Tara, Tena, Geraldine, Rochelle, Karen and Grainne, brother-in-law Martin, relatives, neighbours and friends