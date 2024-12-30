Patricia Pierce, Kilconly, Ballybunion, passed away peacefully after a short illness at UHK Tralee. Surrounded by her broken-hearted mother Peggy, brothers Gearóid, John & Thomas and sister Maggie Mae on the morning of the 29th of December 2024. Patricia is predeceased by her father Gerald. She will be sorely missed by her nieces, Evelyn and Joules, nephew Gerald, and all her close knit cousins, aunts, uncles, grand uncle, sister-in-law Sarah, Marian, Sarah, Aoife & Ciarán, all her wonderful neighbours and friends.
Rest in peace
Reposing in Lynch `s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Wednesday January 1st from 3.00 - 5.00pm
Patricia's funeral cortege will arrive at St John's Church, Ballybunion for Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Thursday January 2nd (live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion)
Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Kilconly cemetery.
