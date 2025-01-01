Patricia O'Sullivan (Nee Horgan) Knockatagglemore, Kilcummin and late of Currow Ross, Currow

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of the Kerry Palliative Care Team, Tralee, Co. Kerry. Patricia is predeceased by her parents Peter and Mary Horgan. She is deeply missed by her beloved husband Michael, daughter Noreen and sons Donal and Peter, her adored grandchildren Rachel, Ava, Dylan, Katie, Daniel and Peadar, her sister Etta (O'Mahony), her brother Donal, son-in-law Stephen, daughters-in-law Joanne and Linda, sister-in-law Maureen, niece and nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday evening 2nd January 2025 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Friday morning at 10:30am for Requiem Mass at 11:00am, burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin. The Requiem Mass for Patricia will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin . Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.