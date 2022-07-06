Patricia Murphy née O'Donoghue, John St., Dingle.

On the 7th of July 2022, at West Kerry Community Hospital, Patricia, wife of the late Tom. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, Tommy, Vincent and Gerard, daughters Anne and Mary, grandchildren Jacintha, Lorraine, David, Stephen, Diane and Jason, great-grandchildren Luke, Faye, Keelan, Olivia, Adian, Jack, Anna, Adam, Amy and Rachel, daughters in law Ann, Eileen, Judith and Laura, sons in law Martin and Brendan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle, on Friday evening (July 8th) from 5pm to 7pm. Remains to arrive to St. Mary's Church, Dingle, on Saturday afternoon for 2pm Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

No flowers please, donations if desired to West Kerry Community Hospital.