Patricia Lynch (née Mc Garrity )

Hornchurch, Essex, Direen and Tullig Caherciveen
Widow of David Christopher Lynch
Patricia’s remains will arrive to The Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen on Saturday, October 16th for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. followed by burial in Relig Cill Fhaoláin, all in accordance with HSE guidelines. The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
Enquiries to Daly's Funeral Directors, Caherciveen
