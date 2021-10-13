Advertisement

Patricia Lynch (née Mc Garrity )

Oct 14, 2021
Hornchurch, Essex, Direen and Tullig Caherciveen

Widow of David Christopher Lynch

Patricia’s remains will arrive to The Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen on Saturday, October 16th for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. followed by burial in Relig Cill Fhaoláin, all in accordance with HSE guidelines. The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Enquiries to Daly's Funeral Directors, Caherciveen

