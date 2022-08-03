Patricia Lenihan née Nolan, of Ardrinane, Annascaul and formerly of Glenbrien, Co. Wexford died peacefully on 2nd August 2022, beloved wife of Denis (Dingo) dear mother of Sean, Sinead & Eamon.

Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Jackson, Evan, Kate and Declan, brothers Martin, Bernard & Eamon, sisters Mary, Monica and Elizabeth, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday (August 5th) from 6.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m.

Funeral arriving to The Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on Saturday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Patricia will be celebrated at 10.00 a.m. (streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle)

Interment afterwards in Ballinclare Cemetery, Annascaul.

Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.