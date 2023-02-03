Patricia Gould (nee Reidy), Creamery Road, Brosna, Co. Kerry, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 3rd 2023.

Patricia, wife of the recently deceased Jim, is very sadly missed by her sons Matthew and James, daughters-in-law Clare and Stephanie, grandchildren Monty, Padraig, Luca, Sebastian and Avery, sisters Mary, Angela and Kathleen, brothers Jim and John, nephews, nieces and all her other relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home Brosna on Tuesday, February 7th from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, February 8th in St. Carthage’s Church Brosna at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on

St. Carthage’s Church Brosna Facebook page.

Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery Brosna.