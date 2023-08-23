Patricia Fogarty née Sanguy, Toormore, Kilcummin, Killarney and late of Jersey, Channel Islands and UK

Peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her husband Jimmy, her children Seamus, Tony, Marcus and Katrina and their partners and her adored grandchildren. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Ann, Sue, Doreen and Anna, her brother Charles, sisters-in-law Cáit and Síle and their husbands John and Leo and brothers-in-law Dan, Tommy and Paul and their wives Juliann and Irene, her extended family, many friends and her wonderful and much loved pets. Predeceased by her sister Tracy and brother Anthony. "May Patricia Rest In Eternal Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 7.15pm to 8.30pm. Patricia's cremation will take place in the Island Crematorium, Cork on Thursday, 24th August 2023, at 12 noon. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.