Patricia Courtney (nee Ward)

Patricia Courtney (nee Ward), West Hampstead London and Doonkinane, Faha, Killarney.
Patricia’s Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in Ballyhar Church.  Burial of Ashes in Aglish Cemetery.

