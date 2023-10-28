Patricia Claffey nee Collins, Lerrig, Ardfert, Tralee, peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by her loving family on October 27th 2023. Predeceased by her husband Greg (May 2022), her parents Timmy and Margaret and her sister Julia Mary (Kirby). Dearly loved and sadly missed by her sons Timothy, Pierce and Liam, daughter-in-law Michelle and partners Brianne and Maisy, her cherished grandchildren Jessica and Lucy, sisters Rita and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway Sunday, 29th October, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Patricia on Monday at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley, Sacred Heart Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The mass will be livestreamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church

Advertisement

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.