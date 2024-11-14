Patie O’Sullivan, Lower Athea, Athea, Co. Limerick

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Patie O’Sullivan (late of Athea Creamery, Athea Credit Union, Athea Voluntary Housing, Athea St. Vincent de Paul) on 13th November 2024 at University Hospital Limerick in the presence of his devoted family. Predeceased by his brothers, Sean (New York) and Connie (Lower Athea) and his sister-in-law Margaret O’Sullivan (a “mother” to Patie for over 60 years).

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his nephews, Sean, Connie and Patrick O’Sullivan (Athea) and John O’Sullivan (Massachusetts, USA), his nieces Margaret Scanlon and Breda Hayes (Athea) and Mary O’Connor (Patrickswell) and Mary O’Sullivan Fava (New York), his grand-nephews and grand-nieces, his great-grand-nephews Micheal O’Sullivan (Blarney), Tadhg O hAlmhain (Crusheen) Jack Louis Fava (New York) and “the apple of his eye” Jack Con O’Sullivan (Athea).

Patie was a much loved brother, uncle, grand-uncle, great grand-uncle, cousin, neighbour and friend to many.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Connie and Anne Marie’s O’Sullivan’s residence, Lower Athea (V94 V58A) on Friday 15th November 2024 from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea, at 12 noon on Saturday 16th November 2024 followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Family flowers only please

Advertisement

Donations if desired to Athea Voluntary Housing & Athea SVP