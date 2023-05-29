Pat Scanlon, Ballygrennan, Listowel and late of Moyvane. Peacefully, on May 29th, 2023, at St. Joseph's Unit, Listowel Community Hospital. Predeceased by his son Padraig and brother Michael. Pat will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Bridie, sisters Eileen and Joan, sisters-in-law Peggie and Marina, nephews Kevin and Gerard, nieces Sinéad and Deirdre, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Friday evening (June 2nd) from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Pat being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
