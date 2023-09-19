Advertisement

Pat (Patricia) Boyle née O’Sullivan

Sep 19, 2023 07:54 By receptionradiokerry
Pat (Patricia) Boyle née O’Sullivan

Pat (Patricia) Boyle (née O’Sullivan) of Rathoonane and formerly of St. John’s Park, Tralee; died on 16th September 2023, beloved wife of Michael and dearest mother of Caroline, David and Mikey.  Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Matthew, Luke, Caoimhe and Saoirse, daughters-in-law Jenny and Rachael, son-in-law Denis, relatives and many friends. Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (Sept 20th)  from 6 to 8 pm.

Private Cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Crumlin Children’s Hospital, due to her love of children (https://www.childrenshealth.ie/donate/), care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence

Condolences (1)

Mike mahony

Sep 19, 2023 07:03

my sincere condolences

Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus