Pat (Patricia) Boyle (née O’Sullivan) of Rathoonane and formerly of St. John’s Park, Tralee; died on 16th September 2023, beloved wife of Michael and dearest mother of Caroline, David and Mikey. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Matthew, Luke, Caoimhe and Saoirse, daughters-in-law Jenny and Rachael, son-in-law Denis, relatives and many friends. Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (Sept 20th) from 6 to 8 pm.

Private Cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Crumlin Children’s Hospital, due to her love of children (https://www.childrenshealth.ie/donate/), care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.