Pat ( Pat Val ) Diggin

Mar 20, 2022 14:03 By receptionradiokerry
Pat ( Pat Val ) Diggin, Killehenn, Ballybunion

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Monday from 5.00 to 7.00pm.
Funeral cortege will leave his sister Mairéad’s house in Doon East on Tuesday at 10.30am approx
for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. John's Church, Ballybunion.

Burial immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to University Hospital, Kerry

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion

Pat will be sadly missed by his loving family, mother, Rose, brothers David and Brendan, sisters, Mairéad and Moira, brothers-in-law, Tom and Séan, sister-in-law, Frances, beloved nephews and nieces, Tommy, Barry, Maggie, Anna, Shane, Conor, Emma and Órlaith, extended family, cousins, neighbours and many, many friends.

