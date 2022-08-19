Pat O' Sullivan, Knockavota, Milltown and formerly of Corpus Christi Terrace Milltown.

Reposing tomorrow Monday evening (August 22nd) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 7pm. Requiem Mass Tuesday (August 23rd) in the Sacred Heart Church Milltown at 12 noon. Burial after in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be livestreamed on churchmedia.tv

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.

House Private Please.

Family Information: Sadly missed by his son Darragh, parents Willie & Breege, sister Majella, brothers Liam & Anthony, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & many friends.