Pat O' Sullivan, Knockavota, Milltown and formerly of Corpus Christi Terrace Milltown.
Reposing tomorrow Monday evening (August 22nd) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 7pm. Requiem Mass Tuesday (August 23rd) in the Sacred Heart Church Milltown at 12 noon. Burial after in Milltown Cemetery.
Mass will be livestreamed on churchmedia.tv
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.
House Private Please.
Family Information: Sadly missed by his son Darragh, parents Willie & Breege, sister Majella, brothers Liam & Anthony, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & many friends.
Recommended
Further increase in number of Ukrainian refugees seeking refuge in KerryAug 20, 2022 18:08
Planning permission granted for construction of preschool in East KerryAug 20, 2022 17:08
Fundraising train to arrive in Tralee this afternoonAug 20, 2022 13:08
Man hospitalised after crash in KillorglinAug 20, 2022 18:08
Killarney man asks court for permission to attend the funeral of his murdered motherAug 19, 2022 17:08