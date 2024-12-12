The death has occurred of Pat Mulvihill of Kilburn, London and formerly Rahoonagh, Ballybunion.
Pat is pre-deceased by his partner of 50 years, Patsy Lee Kennedy and siblings, Debbie, Eileen, Johnny, Donal and Willie
He will be sadly missed by his sister, Mary, brother, Tom, Patsy`s family, his nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends
Rest in Peace
Pat`s Funeral cortege will arrive at St. John`s Church, Ballybunion for Requiem Mass on Saturday December 14th at 11.00am (live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion)
Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery
