The death has occurred of Pat Mulvihill of Kilburn, London and formerly Rahoonagh, Ballybunion.

Pat is pre-deceased by his partner of 50 years, Patsy Lee Kennedy and siblings, Debbie, Eileen, Johnny, Donal and Willie

He will be sadly missed by his sister, Mary, brother, Tom, Patsy`s family, his nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends

Rest in Peace

Pat`s Funeral cortege will arrive at St. John`s Church, Ballybunion for Requiem Mass on Saturday December 14th at 11.00am (live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion)

Advertisement

Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery