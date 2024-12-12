Advertisement

Pat Mulvihill

Dec 12, 2024 14:09 By receptionradiokerry
Pat Mulvihill

The death has occurred of Pat Mulvihill of Kilburn, London and formerly Rahoonagh, Ballybunion.

Pat is pre-deceased by his partner of 50 years, Patsy Lee Kennedy and siblings, Debbie, Eileen, Johnny, Donal and Willie

He will be sadly missed by his sister, Mary, brother, Tom, Patsy`s family, his nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends

 

Rest in Peace

 

Pat`s Funeral cortege will arrive at St. John`s Church, Ballybunion for Requiem Mass on Saturday December 14th at 11.00am (live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion)

Advertisement

Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus