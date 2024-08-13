Pat Moynihan of Tralee and formerly of Lower Bluepool, Kanturk, Co. Cork
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4-6pm.
Funeral arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk, Co. Cork on Friday morning at 9.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Pat Moynihan will take place at 10.00 a.m . (streamed on www.churchservices.tv/kanturk
Private Cremation to Follow.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in peace
