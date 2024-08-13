Advertisement

Pat Moynihan

Aug 13, 2024 16:11 By receptionradiokerry
Pat Moynihan

Pat Moynihan of Tralee and formerly of Lower Bluepool, Kanturk, Co. Cork

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4-6pm.

Funeral arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk, Co. Cork on Friday morning at 9.30 a.m. where the  Requiem Mass for Pat Moynihan will take place at 10.00 a.m    . (streamed on  www.churchservices.tv/kanturk

Private Cremation to Follow.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in peace

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus