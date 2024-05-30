Pat Moroney, Bantry, Co. Cork, Lissycasey and Shannon, Co. Clare and formerly of

Farrantoreen, Killorglin.

Pat passed away peacefully on May 28th 2024 at Bantry General Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Haulie & Molly Moroney.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Marie (née Daly)

and his beloved daughter Eimear,

sister-in-law Joan O'Connor, brother-in-law Tom O'Connor,

aunt & uncle Joan & Pat Burns (USA),

relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Friday evening (May 31st) from 6pm - 8pm at

Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66).

Funeral arriving Saturday afternoon to St. James' Church, Killorglin

for Requiem Mass at 1 o'clock.

Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.

Mass will be live streamed on

mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Pat's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.