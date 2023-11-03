Pat McKenna of Derrymore West, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully in the exceptional care of Tralee Community Nursing Unit (Dinish ward), on 3rd November 2023, beloved husband of Betty and dearest father of Kathy, Maeve, Eliza & Emer.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Betty O’Driscoll, son-in-law Shane, Emer’s partner Cathal, extended families, neighbours and friends.

House private please.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (5th November) from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen on Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Pat will be celebrated at 11 a.m. . Interment afterwards in Killiney Cemetery, Castlegregory.

Rest in Peace.