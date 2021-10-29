Pat Mc Gillicuddy

Mounthenry Firies

Pat's funeral cortege will depart from Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine Monday morning at 10.15am to St. Gertrudes Church Firies for Requiem Mass at 11 o' clock. Burial afterwards in New Kilnanare Cemetery Firies. Mass will be live streamed on

www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gurtrudes-church

Sadly missed by his sister Noreen, brothers Michael & Eugene, brothers-in-law Mick & James, nieces, nephews, cousins & many friends. Predeceased by his parents Patrick & Nora & sisters