Jul 25, 2022 12:07 By receptionradiokerry
Pat (Mary Patricia) Downing (nee Stack), Driminamore, Sneem, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Tuesday, July 26th from 6.00pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass for Pat (Mary Patricia) Downing will take place on Wednesday, July 27th at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem cemetery. Pat's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem

