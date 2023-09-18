Pat Kissane, Rangue, Killorglin

Reposing Tuesday evening (Sept. 19th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93PK66) from 4pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. James' Church, Killorglin. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (Sept. 20th) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Skellig Ward University Hospital Kerry.

Family Information:- Pat passed away peacefully on September 18th 2023 at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by his loving wife Agnes, daughters Sheila & Breeda, son Eamonn, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Gerard, his dearly loved grandchildren Emma, Marie, Cian & Aidan, sisters Eileen, Mary & Judy, sister-in-law Sr. Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Predeceased by his sister Agnes and brothers-in-law Tommy, Diarmuid, John & Jerry

May He Rest In Peace