The death has occurred of Pat Joe McLoughlin, Gurranebawn, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry on Thursday, 1st June 2023 at University Hospital Kerry.

Sadly missed by his brother John, nieces Nessa and Laura, nephew Conor, sister-in-law Julie, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, on Sunday, 4th June, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal will take place on Monday, 5th June, to the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards at Keelavarnogue Cemetery.

Advertisement

The requiem Mass will be live streamed at: https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen