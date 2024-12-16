Pat Joe Dennehy, Deerpark, Lixnaw.
Reposing at the Ceolan Cultural Centre, Lixnaw Village, V92DW9X on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving to St.Michael's church, Lixnaw on Thursday morning at 10.45 a.m . Requiem mass for Pat Joe will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. livestreamed on Lixnaw web cam. Internment afterwards at Kiltomey cemetery Lixnaw. Donations if desired to Palliative Care UHK. House strictly private please.
Enquiries to Buckley/Finucane, Funeral Directors, Lixnaw.
Family Information Pat Joe passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 15th December, 2024, surrounded by his heartbroken wife Mary (Baby-Mai) and family, Padraig, Mike, John, Brid,Tony and Lisa.
Predeceased by his brother Seán and sisters Mary (Maher) and Debbie (O'Hagan). Pat Joe will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Mike, sister Nellie (Horgan), daughters-in-law Patricia, Mary and Rosaleen, sons-in-law Denis and Ciarán, his adored grandchildren Killian, Caoimhe, Orla, Aoibhinn, Aoibhe, Cathal, Micheala and Donagh, his sisters-in-law Rose, Teresa and Bridget, brother-in-law Mickey, his many nieces and nephews, relatives, kind neighbours, close friends and his dear Comhaltas family.
May He Rest In Peace.
Recommended
Over 80% of Kerry Co-op shareholders back deal to buy Kerry Group's dairy divisionDec 16, 2024 15:59
VAR will only be used in FA Cup from fifth round onwardsDec 16, 2024 16:53
Demons back to haunt Warriors with second win in a week; UCD Marian edge out Warriors ahead of local derbyDec 16, 2024 15:42
Blackmore makes return from injuryDec 16, 2024 16:53
Madden’s eyes on the senior prize as Clanmaurice add to stunning recordDec 16, 2024 15:37