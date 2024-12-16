Pat Joe Dennehy, Deerpark, Lixnaw.

Reposing at the Ceolan Cultural Centre, Lixnaw Village, V92DW9X on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving to St.Michael's church, Lixnaw on Thursday morning at 10.45 a.m . Requiem mass for Pat Joe will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. livestreamed on Lixnaw web cam. Internment afterwards at Kiltomey cemetery Lixnaw. Donations if desired to Palliative Care UHK. House strictly private please.

Enquiries to Buckley/Finucane, Funeral Directors, Lixnaw.

Family Information Pat Joe passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 15th December, 2024, surrounded by his heartbroken wife Mary (Baby-Mai) and family, Padraig, Mike, John, Brid,Tony and Lisa.

Predeceased by his brother Seán and sisters Mary (Maher) and Debbie (O'Hagan). Pat Joe will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Mike, sister Nellie (Horgan), daughters-in-law Patricia, Mary and Rosaleen, sons-in-law Denis and Ciarán, his adored grandchildren Killian, Caoimhe, Orla, Aoibhinn, Aoibhe, Cathal, Micheala and Donagh, his sisters-in-law Rose, Teresa and Bridget, brother-in-law Mickey, his many nieces and nephews, relatives, kind neighbours, close friends and his dear Comhaltas family.

May He Rest In Peace.