Pat Jackman, College Road, Castleisland and former of Tullow, Co. Carlow.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral departing his residence at 10.30am on Thursday morning arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St John’s Cemetery Castleisland.

Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/castleisland