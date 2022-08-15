Pat Jackman, College Road, Castleisland and former of Tullow, Co. Carlow.
Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm.
Funeral departing his residence at 10.30am on Thursday morning arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am.
Burial afterwards in St John’s Cemetery Castleisland.
Advertisement
Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
Recommended
Woman’s body discovered in unexplained circumstances in KillarneyAug 15, 2022 17:08
Man airlifted off of South Kerry beachAug 15, 2022 09:08
KCC response team meeting to assess apparent mudslide in North KerryAug 16, 2022 09:08
Killarney woman who died in unexplained circumstances named locallyAug 16, 2022 09:08
Gardaí to clamp down on Ballybunion traffic prankstersAug 15, 2022 17:08