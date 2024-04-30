Pat Given, Cahirdown, Listowel.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday (2nd May) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Friday morning at 11.15 am where the Requiem Mass for Pat will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.
Rest in Peace.
