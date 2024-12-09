Pat Fleming, Countess Grove, Killarney and formerly of Glounlea, Currow. Died 08/12/2024. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Predeceased by his wife Mary and daughter Marguerite and brother Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his sons John, Timmie, daughters Louise, Noreen and Trish, sisters Eileen, Noreen and Catherine, his 12 grandchildren, nieces and nephews, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, neighbours and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Remains arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Wednesday at 10.45am for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.
Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore
Recommended
Over 1,000 homes and business in Kerry without power this morningDec 9, 2024 10:04
Councillors to write to HSE urging them to remove ivy growing on former Dingle hospitalDec 9, 2024 09:39
Man accused of Castleisland fratricide to be served with book of evidenceDec 9, 2024 08:43
Monday local soccer fixtures & resultsDec 9, 2024 08:53
Scheffler retains Hero World Challenge titleDec 9, 2024 08:01