Pat Fleming, Countess Grove, Killarney and formerly of Glounlea, Currow. Died 08/12/2024. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his wife Mary and daughter Marguerite and brother Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his sons John, Timmie, daughters Louise, Noreen and Trish, sisters Eileen, Noreen and Catherine, his 12 grandchildren, nieces and nephews, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Remains arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Wednesday at 10.45am for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore