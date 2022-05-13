Advertisement

Pat De Fréin

May 14, 2022 13:05 By receptionradiokerry
Pat De Fréin

Pat De Fréin , Killarney Road , Castleisland and Crossabeg, Co Wexford.

Reposing at his Residence on Sunday evening from 6pm – 7pm.  Removal from his Residence on Monday morning at 10.30am arriving at Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am.  Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery Castleisland.  Family flowers only.  Donations if desired, to "Kerry Hospice"

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus