Pat De Fréin , Killarney Road , Castleisland and Crossabeg, Co Wexford.

Reposing at his Residence on Sunday evening from 6pm – 7pm. Removal from his Residence on Monday morning at 10.30am arriving at Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery Castleisland. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to "Kerry Hospice"