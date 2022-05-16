Pat (Christine Patricia) Tuohy, Curravough South, Tralee and formerly of Notting Hill, London.
Peacefully on 16th May 2022, at her residence after an illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply cherished and missed by her husband Jim, her son Peter and her daughter Mandy, her son-in-law David, her adored grandchildren Leah, Abbie and Evan, her great-grandchildren Rian and Kai, her brother Billy and her sister Jean, her sisters-in-law Rita, Ann, Jane and Paula, her brothers-in-law Mike, Richard and Keith, her cherished friend Caroline, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
Reposing at "The Fuchsia Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday, 18th May 2022, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral service for Pat (Christine Patricia) Tuohy will take place at St. John's Church, Ashe Street, Tralee, on Thursday, 19th May, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Ballyseedy Church Cemetery.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers, to St. John's Church, Ashe Street, Tralee, or the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, care of Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
