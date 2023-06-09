Pat Burke Gortnatona, Kilcummin / Port Rd, Killarney and Formerly of Kiltullagh Co. Galway. Passed away peacefully in the care of the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his wife Mary and son Paul, brothers Liam, Alfie and Sean and sister Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Julie and Karen, sons-in-law Tim and Pat, grandchildren Ruairi, Cathal, Adam and Maeve, partner June, brother Paschal, sister May, Trish and Monica, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney, on this Monday evening from 4:30pm to 6pm followed by removal at 6pm to Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Shrone, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 10:30am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-josephs-church-rathmore To access the Shrone live stream click on the mobile camera tab. Family flowers only donations if desired to Palliative Care.
