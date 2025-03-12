Pat Buckley of the Yard Farm, Dromcunnig, Abbeydorney, died peacefully on 12th March 2025, adored husband of Elaine, cherished father of Sarah, Roisín, Emma, Leah & David, beloved son of Michael and the late Eileen (nee Larkin) and dear brother of Deirdre, Katriona, Helen, Michelle, Ruth and Valerie. Sadly missed by his loving family, his uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Godchildren, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (14th March) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Saturday morning where the Requiem Mass for Pat will be celebrated at 11 a.m. (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.