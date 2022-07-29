Pamela Stack nee Kearley, Banna West, Ardfert.
Reposing in her home at Banna West, Ardfert from 4-7pm on Tuesday 2nd August. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12noon in St. Brendan's Church, Ardfert followed by private cremation.
Enquiries to Hartnett's Undertakers, Balllyheigue
Family Information:- Sadly missed by her family, Sons Sean and Paul, husband Jimmy, daughters in law, Geraldine and Kiely, Grandchildren Chloe and Tom, brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.
The mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ardfert.
Advertisement
May She Rest In Peace.
Recommended
Gardaí appeal for information on suspicious activity in Kerry last TuesdayJul 29, 2022 13:07
Large lorry blocking Park Road in KillarneyJul 30, 2022 10:07
Killarney car park to close for 24 hoursJul 31, 2022 15:07
Man (50s) airlifted to UHK after injury on West Kerry mountainJul 31, 2022 18:07
Kerry TDs claim over €130,000 in travel and accommodation expensesJul 31, 2022 18:07