Pamela Stack nee Kearley, Banna West, Ardfert.

Reposing in her home at Banna West, Ardfert from 4-7pm on Tuesday 2nd August. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12noon in St. Brendan's Church, Ardfert followed by private cremation.

Enquiries to Hartnett's Undertakers, Balllyheigue

Family Information:- Sadly missed by her family, Sons Sean and Paul, husband Jimmy, daughters in law, Geraldine and Kiely, Grandchildren Chloe and Tom, brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

The mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ardfert.

Advertisement

May She Rest In Peace.