Advertisement

Pamela Dowling née Wadham

Nov 26, 2024 07:59 By receptionradiokerry
Pamela Dowling née Wadham

Pamela Dowling née Wadham, Coolard, Listowel. Peacefully, on November 24th, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Pamela will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Margaret, son Michael, grandchildren Sharon, Sarah, Patrick, Rodger, Tracy, Sean and Katie, her 17 great-grandchildren, son-in-law Derek Lawson, daughter-in-law Marian, nephew, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

 

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

 

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Wednesday evening, November 27th, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Thursday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Pamela being celebrated at 11.00 am, followed by burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery.

 

Advertisement

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care at www.kerryhospice.com

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus