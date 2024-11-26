Pamela Dowling née Wadham, Coolard, Listowel. Peacefully, on November 24th, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Pamela will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Margaret, son Michael, grandchildren Sharon, Sarah, Patrick, Rodger, Tracy, Sean and Katie, her 17 great-grandchildren, son-in-law Derek Lawson, daughter-in-law Marian, nephew, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Wednesday evening, November 27th, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Thursday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Pamela being celebrated at 11.00 am, followed by burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care at www.kerryhospice.com
Recommended
Boxer Dog Missing from ListowelNov 26, 2024 08:26
Tuesday local soccer fixtures & resultsNov 26, 2024 08:45
Council to deliver skips to flood-hit residents of Listowel and Kilocrim after major floodingNov 26, 2024 08:10
Kerry GAA teams cost over 1.6 million euroNov 26, 2024 07:47
O'Hora opts out of Mayo panelNov 26, 2024 07:56