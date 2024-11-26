Pamela Dowling née Wadham, Coolard, Listowel. Peacefully, on November 24th, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Pamela will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Margaret, son Michael, grandchildren Sharon, Sarah, Patrick, Rodger, Tracy, Sean and Katie, her 17 great-grandchildren, son-in-law Derek Lawson, daughter-in-law Marian, nephew, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Wednesday evening, November 27th, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Thursday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Pamela being celebrated at 11.00 am, followed by burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery.

Advertisement

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care at www.kerryhospice.com