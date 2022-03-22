Pádraig Turner

Baltygarron, The Spa, Tralee and former proprietor of 'Stitch in Time', Maine St., Tralee and 'Ger's Casuals', Tralee

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 5.30PM to 7.00PM.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill, on Saturday at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by private cremation. Pádraig’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link - https://churchmedia.tv/churchill

House Private Please.

Fresh family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Enable Ireland via the following link https://www.enableireland.ie/donate Enquiries to McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee

Sister Helen, brother Seán, sister-in-law Ann, nephews Gerard and his wife Trish, Stephen and his wife Mary, nieces Martina and Yvonne, grand-nephews Alan, Keevan and Eanna, grandnieces Jade, Rheia and Mia, great-grandnephew Mason, great-grandniece Demi, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.