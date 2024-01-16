Padraig Tansley of Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork and formerly Castleview, Fenit, died on 13th January 2024, beloved son of Joe and Phil (née Hennessy) and dearest brother of Tomás, Katrine, Joe and Treasa. Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews and nieces, brother-in-law Paudie (O’Donovan), sister-in-law Piyu (Singh Dhaker), uncles, aunts, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (17th January) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Fenit on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Padraig will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-josephs). Interment afterwards in Realt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (via www.rnli.org), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.