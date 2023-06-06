Padraig (Pat) Garvey, Riverside Park, Midleton & formerly of Tullig Filemore, Cahirciveen, Co Kerry

Padraig will Repose in O’Farrell’s Funeral Home, Riverside Way, Midleton on Wednesday (7th) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Padraig’s Funeral Cortege will pause at his home in Riverside Park on Thursday at 10.30 a.m. en route to St. Colman’s Church, Ballintotis for 11 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Midleton's Men shed: Men Shed In memory of Padraig Garvey and CUH Cardiology Department:

Family Information:- on June 5th, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Cork University Hospital, Padraig, beloved husband of Mary (nee Walsh), much loved dad of Colette Cullinane and Liam, loving grandad of Róisín, Paddy and Thomas, father-in-law of Ali and the late Mick Cullinane, Gurstoke, Ladysbridge. Dear brother of John F., Sheila Matthews, Joan Farrelly, Breda Craddock, Kitty Kelleher, Eileen O’Neill and the late Mary Parker.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, brothers-in-law Tony, Tom, Michael, Fred, Eugene and James, sister-in-law Kitty, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Sadly missed by his many friends and acquaintances at Midleton’s Men Shed and those he has met through playing cards.

May Padraig Rest In Peace