Pádraig O’Mahony

Feb 27, 2025
Pádraig O’Mahony

Pádraig O’Mahony of St. Fidelis House, St. Mary of the Angels, Beaufort and formerly Moyderwell, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 27th February 2025, beloved son of the late Paddy & Eileen and dearest brother of Denis and the late Seán.

 

Sadly missed by his beloved community and loving family, his niece Amy, nephews Damian & Cian, relatives and many friends.

 

Reposing at St. Mary of the Angels Chapel (v93k738) on Friday (28th February) from 5 to 7 p.m. Requiem Mass for Pádraig will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m. (streamed on https://mcn.live/camera/st-mary-of-the-angels-1). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee (arriving at approx. 1 p.m.)

 

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Save St. Mary of The Angels (www.savestmaryoftheangels.com) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

 

Rest in Peace.

