Pádraig O’Mahony of St. Fidelis House, St. Mary of the Angels, Beaufort and formerly Moyderwell, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 27th February 2025, beloved son of the late Paddy & Eileen and dearest brother of Denis and the late Seán.
Sadly missed by his beloved community and loving family, his niece Amy, nephews Damian & Cian, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at St. Mary of the Angels Chapel (v93k738) on Friday (28th February) from 5 to 7 p.m. Requiem Mass for Pádraig will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m. (streamed on https://mcn.live/camera/st-mary-of-the-angels-1). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee (arriving at approx. 1 p.m.)
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Save St. Mary of The Angels (www.savestmaryoftheangels.com) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
