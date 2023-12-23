Pádraig Leader, Glencollins Upper, Ballydesmond, Cork. Pádraig passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at University Hospital Kerry, beloved husband of Mary, adored father of Eilish (Lucey), Richard, Catherine and Patrick, dear brother of Kathleen (Hickey), Dónal, Bríd (O' Keeffe), Maura (Angland), and Liam.

Pádraig will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Conor, Finn, Ellen and Jacob, daughter-in-law Anna, son-in-law Kevin, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, Dónal's partner, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Tarrant's Funeral Home Ballydesmond, on this Saturday 23rd from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Pádraig will take place in St. Patrick's Church Ballydesmond on Tuesday 26th December at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May Pádraig Rest in Peace