Padraig Egan, Clashmealcon, Causeway. Peacefully in the excellent care of the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry surrounded by his family on 26th August 2024. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary, son Dodo, brothers Thomas and John.
Deeply loved and sadly missed by his wife Mary, daughters and sons, Catherine (McHale), Tina and her partner Gary, Alan and Paudie, his adored grandchildren, Eric, Aisling, Chloe, Sarah, Kalyn, Jack and Orla, brother James, daughter-in-law Imelda, son-in-law John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and many friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Reposing Wednesday, 28th August, from 5pm - 7:30pm at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway followed by removal to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Padraig on Thursday morning at 11am livestreamed on St. Peter & Paul's Church followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.
